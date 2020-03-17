Glasgow substation to get £4m upgrade

SP Energy Networks (SPEN) is set to provide a £4 million upgrade to a substation in Charlotte Street, Glasgow.

The investment could benefit as many as 23,000 homes and businesses in the east end of Glasgow and is due to be completed by August this year – it is part of SPEN’s wider investment and modernisation programme.

The upgrade involves a makeover of the 1930s substation and installation of vital equipment within the site such as a new 120MVA transformer.

Colin Wylie, Community Liaison at SPEN said: “We’re committed to futureproofing the network now to ensure our customers see the benefit in the future.

“As demand for electricity increases and we transition to a greener society, it’s important that our network can support this. Projects such as the substation upgrade in Glasgow are therefore vital so that we can continue to provide our customers with a reliable supply.”

The investment could also enable access to sustainable and economical electricity for communities and businesses in the east of Glasgow.