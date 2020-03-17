Good Energy has secured its largest ever clean power deal, by agreeing to procure renewable energy from a 210MW offshore wind farm owned by Ørsted.

The three-year deal is said to be worth up to £50 million and will provide Good Energy with enough power to supply 36,000 homes from the Westermost Rough wind facility in the North Sea.

The agreement secures 12% of the wind farm’s output – this figure can be increased to 17% in a year and 28% in two years if Good Energy desires to do so – the firm’s business customer volume has more than doubled in the last three years and it now aims to replicate this within the domestic market.

Juliet Davenport, CEO and Founder of Good Energy, said: “Offshore wind is a huge British success story and we are proud to play a part in that. Building on our partnership with Ørsted allows us to continue to build on our ambition to transition to a 100% renewable energy system, empowering more customers to use clean power and ultimately tackle climate change.”

Good Energy recently sealed a deal with Engenie to support the UK’s charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.