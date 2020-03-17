Planning applications for renewable energy projects hit four-year high

Planning applications for renewable energy projects such as solar and wind farms are on the rise, according to new research conducted by infrastructure solutions business px Group.

Analysis shows that the number of planning applications for renewable energy projects in UK witnessed a 75% increase in three years, hitting a four-year high of 269 in 2019. The reason behind the jump is credited to a growing appetite among energy companies for new renewable projects to help cut carbon emissions and reach the UK’s climate goals, said the firm.

Geoff Holmes, the Chief Executive of px Group, said: “It goes without saying that as more of these projects get off the ground, the faster the UK can get to a point where clean, green sources provide an even greater share of the UK’s energy.

“Of course, there is a lag time between submitting plans to councils and projects becoming fully operational, so more projects being in the pipeline is not a quick fix.”