Webinar: Net zero isn’t enough: How carbon negative becomes a reality

Speaker Bio:
Bjoern Reinke, Director of Data and Data Science, Drax
Bjoern pioneered smart metering for one of the Big 6 energy companies and has over 13 years’ experience in the energy sector.
Now at Drax, Bjoern is responsible for making the Smart Metering Upgrade project a success for existing and future Drax customers.
This incorporates the Systems of Intelligence programme, which includes data science pilots and automated self-serve reporting at Drax Customer team.
