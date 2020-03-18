Japan’s power demand ‘hit by coronavirus outbreak’

Japan’s power demand has hit a slump due to reduced industrial activity stemming from the widespread coronavirus outbreak, according to the head of a Japanese utilities federation.

Satoru Katsuno, Chairman of Japan’s Federation of Electric Utilities and President of Chubu Electric Power, said: “We are closely watching development of the pandemic as further reduction in corporate and economic activities would lead to serious impacts.”

The firm has not yet published any specific figures regarding the decline in power demand.

NASA has announced the COVID-19 lockdown and resulting industrial halt has ‘slashed air pollution’ in China.