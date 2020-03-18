Mainetti unveils global initiative to make plastic industry more circular

Global retail solutions provider Mainetti has announced the launch of a global recycling initiative to make the plastic industry more circular.

Called PolyLoop, it will involve implementing a closed-loop Clear Polythene Recycling system to increase the amount of packaging made from recycled plastic.

The news comes a week after the UK Government’s Budget decision to impose a ‘plastics packaging tax’, charging manufacturers and importers £200 per tonne on packaging made of less than 30% of recycled plastic.

Keith Charlton, Chief Operations Officer at Mainetti, said: “To assist customers with accurate reporting, we are also able to provide customers with transparent and auditable process traceability through the Recycled Claim Standard compliance scheme.”

The first industrial scale processing line will become operational in the UK in July 2020.