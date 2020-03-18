Webinar: Current and historic drivers of the UK power and gas wholesale markets

Energy markets are changing, and wholesale prices have seen experienced some of the most volatile trading sessions since being liberalised. This webinar offers a three-year look-back over the drivers of the UK power and gas wholesale markets, examining crucial infrastructure and supply and demand flows and these influence market dynamics. From the loss of one the market’s largest storage assets to the coronavirus, key topics will be dissected and demonstrated.
Speaker:
- Joseph Iddison, Senior Energy Procurement Analyst, Total Gas & Power
Speaker bio:
Joseph Iddison, Senior Energy Procurement Analyst, Total Gas & Power
Joseph graduated the University of Leicester with a MSc in Geography. Having spent two years at SmartestEnergy in operational and market risk roles, Joseph joined Total in 2017 where he optimised Total’s retail portfolios in the UK, Netherlands and Spain. Since April 2019 Joseph has supported clients with their energy hedging needs, helping to build their knowledge and understanding of wholesale energy markets across North West Europe.
