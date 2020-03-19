Nidec ASI supplies battery tech to high-speed ferry firm

Nidec ASI has supplied battery energy storage systems for the latest vessel Seasight IV developed by high-speed ferry firm Brødrene Aa.

The technology will allow the ship to propel itself electrically and silently, ensuring zero pollution and minimising damage to the marine ecosystem and the atmosphere.

The project is in compliance with the Norwegian Parliament’s decision of restricting movement of vessels within the fjords to electric ferries only by 2026.

Dominique Llonch, CEO of Nidec ASI and Chairman of Nidec Industrial Solutions, said: “This important project confirms our commitment to supporting innovation in an increasingly green viewpoint in the nautical sector, strategic for the promotion of more sustainable mobility.

“The projects we have pursued over the years, starting with the Amerigo Vespucci, the Italian Navy’s training ship, up to the wider yachts and the other vessels for Brødrene Aa, demonstrate yet again the validity and adaptability of our energy storage and management solutions.”