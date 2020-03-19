US firm NV Energy offers financial relief to customers impacted by the coronavirus

US utility NV Energy has announced plans to help customers who are finding it difficult to pay their energy bills amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The energy company says it will expand its energy bill assistance programme to support any vulnerable customer who demonstrates they are struggling to pay their energy bill due to Covid-19.

Earlier, the company, which provides electricity to 2.4 million customers, announced it will provide a $1 million (£870,000) donation to nine nonprofit organisations in order to support customers from Nevada who are physically or financially affected by the coronavirus.

Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and CEO, said: “Many of you may be experiencing not only health uncertainty, but also financial uncertainty as a result of COVID-19. To assist during this time, NV Energy will suspend disconnects for non-payment for our customers directly impacted by this crisis.

“We will also waive late fees and deposits for customers who experience financial hardships related to COVID-19, or are unable to pay due to self-isolation. Please contact our customer care center to make alternative payment arrangements if you are directly impacted by the COVID-19 threat.”