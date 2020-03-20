Tesla suspends production in two factories and applies ‘touchless deliveries’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Tesla has announced it will temporarily suspend production at its Fremont, California, factory on 23rd March amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the company’s New York factory will also see its production suspended – the technology giant admitted “despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers” and announced it is also trying to implement ‘touchless deliveries’ in certain locations to reduce customer contact with delivery workers during the pandemic.

The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer stated: “Basic operations will continue in order to support our vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure, as directed by the local, state and federal authorities.

“Our factory in New York will temporarily suspend production as well, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains. Operations of our others facilities will continue, including Nevada and our service and Supercharging network.

“Due to the unique over-the-air connectivity of our vehicles, customers are able to unlock their new cars at a delivery parking lot via the Tesla App, sign any remaining relevant paperwork that has been placed in their car and return that paperwork to an on-site drop-off location prior to leaving. This method provides additional convenience and comfort.”