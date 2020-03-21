Bradford to launch climate emergency plan and commit to green economy

Bradford Council has announced its plans to launch a climate emergency plan and commit to a green economy.

It says the plan, which is currently set for discussion and approval, aims to engage with the public, support communities and businesses affected by flooding and eliminate single-use plastics by 2022.

The report also outlines how the huge changes in the way people live, travel and work, needed to meet the Leeds City Region target of zero carbon emissions by 2038, could have some economic benefits, such as the potential creation of 10,000 green jobs, improved health and wellbeing and a significant reduction to household bills.

Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Healthy People and Places, said: “This action plan gives a comprehensive outline of our climate action goals and ambitions and will require a significant reprioritising of our existing resources.

“All of us will need to make big changes to the way we work and live, so as a Council we have a role to play in getting this message across, setting a good example and working closely with local businesses, partner organisations and community groups.”