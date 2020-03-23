Australian state pushes AUD$11bn into clean technology

The New South Wales (NSW) Government has unveiled the first stage of its net zero climate change strategy, which will see AUD$11 billion (£5.6bn) invested in clean technologies.

It says the funding is part of the region’s commitment to reaching zero net emissions by 2050 and among other initiatives, aims to support businesses to replace equipment with cleaner alternatives.

The strategy outlines four core priorities: to drive uptake of emissions reduction technologies, empower consumers and businesses to choose sustainable products, invest in new emissions reduction innovations and place the NSW Government as a leading example.

Matt Kean, NSW Energy Minister, said: “Our actions are firmly grounded in science and economics, not ideology, to give our workers and businesses to best opportunity to thrive in a low carbon world.”