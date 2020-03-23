Bulb appointed to take on Gnergy’s customers

Bulb has been appointed to take on Gnergy’s customers after the firm went bust last week.

The challenger business will now supply Gnergy Limited’s 9,000 domestic customers and small number of non-domestic customers with energy, following a competitive process run by the regulator.

Bulb is offering customers a competitive tariff and notes all outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former domestic customers of Gnergy, will be honoured.

Customers’ energy supplies will continue as normal as the switch is carried out and they will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s Director of Future Retail Markets, said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed Bulb for the customers of Gnergy. Their energy supply will continue as normal and credit balances will be honoured.

“Bulb will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”