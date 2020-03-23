Sunamp partners with Ripple Energy to provide clean heat and hot water

Thermal storage company Sunamp and clean energy ownership platform Ripple have signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide Ripple customers with zero carbon heating and hot water solutions.

As part of the deal, Ripple will offer Sunamp’s energy efficient heat batteries to all its customers that could easily be powered by their own source of clean, low cost energy.

These batteries deliver hot water on demand and have a proven lifecycle of over 40,000 cycles – equivalent to more than 50 years of normal use.

Sunamp CEO Andrew Bissell said the offering is ideal for “consumers who care about home comfort, efficiency and the environment”.

CEO and Founder of Ripple Energy Sarah Merrick said: “We’re really excited to be working with Sunamp to offer people an easy way to heat their homes from their very own wind farm.

“Electricity from their windfarm will also power other home appliances to drastically reduce carbon emissions.”