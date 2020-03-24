Bulk of Brits ‘to turn off heating for summer by April’

The majority of Britons will be switching off their central heating by 6th April this year.

That’s according to research conducted by energy-saving blinds firm Duette, which surveyed 2,000 homeowners across the country – 51% admitted they would be turning the heating off to save money, while 43% believe the warm climates will negate the need for heating and just 9% said they will be turning off heating for its environmental benefits.

Anna Sharman, Spokesperson for Duette, said: “Although Summer technically begins 20th June, it seems most Brits feel April is the start of summer with most turning their heating off! As temperatures begin to rise, there are ways of getting around the cooler atmospheres experienced during the early mornings and evenings.

“For example, simply wearing extra layers and adorning your beds with extra blankets will help to decrease the amount you are spending on heating. With that said, April 6th does seem a little bit optimistic considering the first real bout of hot weather during 2019 didn’t begin until May.”