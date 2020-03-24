EU bank lends €250m for green homes in Paris

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a new €250 million (£230m) loan to in’li, the Action Logement Group’s subsidiary, to accelerate the construction of 2,580 affordable energy efficient new homes in Île-de-France.

It says the project aims to address the needs of middle-income households and will see around 6,000 residents benefit from these homes – they will meet the strictest environmental criteria and construction is expected to generate 5,000 person-years of employment during the implementation phase.

Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President, said: “In this context, supporting the housing and construction market in Île-de-France via this loan to in’li addresses three priorities: improving the job situation, reducing the energy consumption of homes and providing SMEs in the building sector, in particular, with enough business to facilitate their recovery.”

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy, stated: “Thanks to this loan supported by the Investment Plan for Europe, Action Logement’s subsidiary in’li will be able to build 2,580 affordable homes which will benefit nearly 6,000 people living in Île-de-France.

“This is an excellent initiative that will improve the daily lives of middle-income households in Île-de-France, facilitate professional mobility and contribute to urban renewal in compliance with the latest environmental standards.”