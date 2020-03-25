Dominion Energy commits $1m to aid people affected by Covid-19

US energy company Dominion Energy has announced plans to commit $1 million (£850,000) to aid coronavirus efforts across the US.

Thomas F. Farrell II, Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO, said:”The health and wellbeing of customers and employees is Dominion Energy’s top priority. We are helping customers and communities we serve during this difficult time by maintaining reliable service and providing support and relief to those affected.

“Our contributions to these organisations will help provide the means to lessen the impact of this outbreak”.

Don Herring, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross, said: “The Red Cross is proud to count Dominion Energy as a partner to help us deliver our lifesaving mission nationwide due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“As concerns about the coronavirus have grown here in the US, the number of cancelled blood drives has increased exponentially. The need for blood will continue as the outbreak grows and we are grateful for the support from Dominion Energy to help those in need at this critical time.”