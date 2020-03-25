Toyota and Hino Motors partner to develop heavy-duty fuel cell truck

Toyota and Hino Motors have reached an agreement to develop a heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell truck.

Declaring goals to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, the two firms said they plan to improve the environmental performance of heavy-duty trucks, which account for about 60% of the total carbon dioxide emissions from commercial vehicles operating in the firms’ home market of Japan.

They announced: “The heavy-duty fuel cell truck being developed is based on Hino Profia and will take maximum advantage of the vehicle technologies delivered by Toyota and Hino over the years. The chassis is specially designed, with the optimum packaging for a fuel cell vehicle, and steps are being taken, through comprehensive weight reduction, to ensure a sufficient load capacity.

“The powertrain, equipped with two Toyota fuel cell stacks newly developed for Toyota’s next generation Mirai, includes elements of vehicle driving control applied through heavy-duty hybrid vehicle technologies developed by Hino.”