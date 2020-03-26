China’s air treatment market ‘to reach $6bn revenue due to coronavirus’

China’s air treatment systems market’s revenue projections now reach $6 billion (£5bn) by 2026.

The survey published by researchandmarkets.com also suggests the Chinese Government’s efforts to cut coal consumption has had a positive impact on China’s air quality, making air treatment systems market grow slower since 2017 from double-digit growth to single-digit growth due to improving air quality in major cities.

Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer, said: “During this research, most companies interviewed stated that improving outdoor air quality in China is reducing demand for air treatment systems.

“Companies are now gearing towards educating the public about poor indoor air quality. Companies are focusing on claims for removal of formaldehyde, benzene, methanol and other indoor pollutants.

“The spread of the coronavirus across countries, particularly in China, is expected to positively impact the air treatment systems market in 2020.”