ELCC20 is online – take a look at what’s on…

The Energy Live Consultancy Conference is launching online today.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us to postpone the event taking place in Manchester but with more than 350 of you registered, we want to provide you with some of the great content that has been put together so we will be hosting a series of webinars throughout the day.

To register, visit the ELCC page, where you can see a list of the available webinars. Click on one you would like to attend to open its page and then click the image in the middle of the story to register. You can sign up for more than one session so don’t be shy!

With the support of our amazing sponsors, we are also rescheduling the original event to September 24th at the same venue, Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

We appreciate your understanding in this matter and we look forward to seeing you then – in the meantime, see you online.