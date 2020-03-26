UK issues call to manufacturers to help in fight against pandemic

The UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has called upon the manufacturing industry to help increase the supply of vital components like ventilators.

In a bid to fight the virus outbreak, gas analyser manufacturer Signal Group responded affirmatively to the call and offered assistance.

The UK Government has also asked skill development organisations focused on design, rapid prototyping, product assembly and certification, regulation and testing to offer support.

Signal Group’s Managing Director James Clements said: “As a developer and manufacturer of precision gas analysis equipment, we are accustomed with the technologies involved in the reliable, measured flow of contaminant-free gases.

“We have the necessary expertise, experience and appropriate manufacturing equipment, so we would welcome the opportunity to help in any way we can.”