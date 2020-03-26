UK sees 20% hike in petrol station drive-offs during coronavirus

The UK is seeing a 20% increase in the number of people driving away from petrol stations without paying during the coronavirus crisis.

Amid the covid-19 outbreak, the British Oil Security Syndicate (BOSS) has implemented ‘resilience procedures’ in order to provide forecourt operators with a full level of service.

Executive Director at BOSS, Kevin Eastwood said: “Fuel outlets are a critical part of the national infrastructure so the health and safety of customers and staff involved in forecourt operations should remain a top priority.”

He revealed that the firm is monitoring the level and type of forecourt crime incidents closely and asked for retailers to be more vigilant.

Mr Eastwood added: “BOSS has introduced its resilience procedures to ensure that the BOSS Payment Watch scheme continues to operate during this crisis and help fuel retailers to support customers who make a genuine mistake when paying for fuel whilst deterring criminal activity.

“The BOSS Payment Watch portal will remain open 24 hours a day and allow forecourt retailers to monitor the status of all incidents reported to us, identify and respond to trends and if necessary, implement new management procedures to control incidents of forecourt crime”