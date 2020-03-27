Eni launches wind energy production in Kazakhstan

Eni, through its local renewable subsidiary ArmWind LLP, has launched the commercial production of the 48MW Badamsha wind farm located in North-West Kazakhstan.

The Badamsha Wind Farm, which is expected to provide the region with annual power generation of about 198GWh and save 172,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, represents part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2017 with the Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Eni for renewable energy developments in Kazakhstan.

The wind farm represents Eni’s first large-scale investment in wind and the first step of an extensive renewable presence in the country.