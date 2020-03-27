Foresight and Belltown enter joint venture to develop onshore wind assets

Infrastructure and investment firm Foresight Group and renewable energy company Belltown Power Limited have entered a joint venture to develop onshore wind energy projects across the UK.

Scotland and Wales, known for their wind development capacity, have been identified as potential sites for the greenfield pipeline.

The objective is to deliver more than 300MW of clean electricity capacity to support the UK’s goal to become net zero.

Paul Hewett, CEO of Belltown Power UK, said: “Belltown is committed to developing projects that enhance local environments, benefit local communities, support local supply chains and provide educational opportunities for local schools and this joint venture will allow Belltown’s experience and track-record across these aspects to be applied to a whole new generation of renewable energy projects here in the UK.”

Partner at Foresight, Matt Hammond added: “Investing for a smarter future means building out renewable energy projects that will help the UK meet its ambitious zero carbon targets.”