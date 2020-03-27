MG supplies 100 EVs to NHS to help during coronavirus crisis

MG Motor UK has announced plans to supply up to 100 fully-electric MG ZS electric vehicles (EVs) to NHS agencies across the UK to help in the battle against the coronavirus.

It says the EVs will be supplied via MG’s nationwide dealer network for up to six months to support the national effort to overcome Covid-19 with the first six having been already supplied to Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said “As a proud British brand, MG is more than just a car manufacturer. Together with our dealer network, we want to do our bit to help the country to come through this uncertain time.

“By providing 100 EVs to our NHS heroes, we hope that we will help to keep healthcare moving so that as many people as possible can receive the support they need. It’s also our way of saying thank you to those selfless people who work so hard to keep us all safe.”