.Petrol pumps don’t provide any more covid-19 risk than any other surface.

That’s the suggestion from Kevin McPartlan, CEO of the Irish Petroleum Industry Association, who spoke to ELN about messages sent to thousands of people via WhatsApp claiming petrol pump handles were rapidly spreading the coronavirus infection across the UK.

He assured that “all our members have taken remarkable steps against the spread of the covid-19, all are implementing enhanced hygiene protocols and strict protocols are in place in filling stations”.

In addition, he said: “we have installed flexi-glass screens between people behind the counter and the customers, we are encouraging contactless payments and we have stopped asking people to sign for home deliveries, to engage with delivery drivers”.