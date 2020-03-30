PG&E offers additional support for customers amid covid-19 pandemic

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has announced modified billing services for customers facing financial burden.

The US utility’s announcement comes amid the covid-19 pandemic that in some cases is meaning users cannot pay bills on time due to economic hardships being faced.

The company has also released a helpline number and is allowing flexible bill payments to ensure continuous supply of gas and electricity.

PG&E’s Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona, said: “PG&E knows this is an unsettling and trying time and we want to reassure our customers they are not alone.

“PG&E is taking swift action to ensure that our customers experiencing hardship as a result of covid-19 have access to a variety of resources and expanded programs to help manage their energy use and their monthly bills.”

Additionally, the energy firm is also implementing a cessation on service disconnections due to non-payment by both residential and business customers and also plans to provide further assistance to low-income and medical baseline customers.