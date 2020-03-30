Philippines takes first offshore wind steps with new project

The Philippines’ Department of Energy has sealed a deal with the Triconti Windkraft Group to build the first offshore wind project in the country.

It says Triconti Windcraft Group, which is a partnership between Filipino-Swiss-German companies now has exclusive rights to study and develop two offshore wind energy projects with a combined potential output of more than 1.2GW.

The first plant, named “Aparri Bay” and located in Northern Philippines will have 500-600MW capacity and the second, which is in the central part of the country, will have a capacity of 600MW.

Stefan Simon, Joint Venture Partner and Managing Director of Steam Invest Holding, Switzerland, said: “We are excited to bring the benefits that offshore wind power promises to the Philippines”.

“With its scale and efficiencies, we believe that it offers a cost-competitive and greener alternative to conventional fuel power plants.”