Indian power producer assures customers of uninterrupted power supply

In line with the government’s advisory, NTPC has informed its employees to follow necessary precautions and social distancing to avoid disruption in power generation

Tuesday 31 March 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Indian power producer National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has assured its customers of uninterrupted power supply amid the covid-19 outbreak.

India is currently on 21-day nationwide lockdown in a bid to plateau the pandemic – as a response measure, the firm has issued advisories to employees across all units to avoid disruption in power generation and maintain supply to customers.

The present installed capacity of NTPC is 58,156MW, comprising of 55 power plants.

The advisory follows the Indian government’s regulations to deal with the pandemic.

