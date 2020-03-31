Millions in the UK ‘risk safety to top up on energy meters’

Millions of people could be putting their health at risk from coronavirus because they have to top up energy meters.

As many as two million adults could risk exposure to the virus, says energy provider Utilita. It has urged its customers to chose online payment or top up through its mobile app, to be able to stay safe at home.

Bill Bullen, Utilita CEO and Founder, said: “This is the biggest threat for generations. People spread viruses, so we must all stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go out – this is about saving lives.

“All Pre-Pay energy customers with a smart meter, whether with Utilita or not, can top-up via phone, website or via a dedicated app if their energy provider has one. For elderly or vulnerable customers who may have difficulties, we’d urge trusted friends or neighbours to download the app to top up for them.”