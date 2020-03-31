National Grid offers £500,000 aid towards Covid-19 crisis

National Grid has pledged £500,000 to support the National Emergencies Trust (NET) and the Trussell Trust in their efforts to deliver aid during the Covid-19 crisis.

It has earmarked £400,000 to NET’s Coronavirus Appeal to provide vital support to the ‘most vulnerable’ and £100,000 to the Trussell Trust to support its 1,200 food banks.

Executive Director of National Grid UK, Nicola Shaw, said: “We are proud to support these two important charities and to be playing our part in helping the most vulnerable in society.

“I hope that through these contributions, we will be able to quickly get help to the many elderly, homeless and families living in poverty at this troubling time.”

Lord Dannatt, Chairman of NET, said: “We have now raised an incredible £11 million in our first week for our Coronavirus Appeal. The money raised is already making its way out to local grassroots organisations and small charities to provide vital support to those who need it most, as quickly as possible.”