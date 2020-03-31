Warwick cancels climate change referendum due to coronavirus

The referendum, which was scheduled to be held on 7th May, can not now take place due to the current coronavirus lockdown.

Warwick Council has cancelled plans to hold a referendum on whether to raise council tax to generate around £3 million a year for a Climate Action Fund which would bring forward projects to tackle climate change and improve the local environment.

In a statement, the Chairman and the Group Leaders of Warwick Council, said: “As the referendum cannot take place, by law, the council will revert to the lower council tax increase of £5 a year for a Band D property.

“Whilst dealing with coronavirus is the main priority, councillors are unanimous in their ambition to combat the effects of climate change and continue to support action that needs to be taken, as set out in their Action Programme.”

They also added that although they “regret that this approach has to be taken, they have to act lawfully and respect the challenges faced by the nation at the moment”.