Warwick cancels climate change referendum due to coronavirus

The referendum would focus on whether to raise council tax to generate around £3m a year for green projects

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 31 March 2020
In a statement, the Chairman and the Group Leaders of Warwick Council, said: “As the referendum cannot take place, by law, the council will revert to the lower council tax increase of £5 a year for a Band D property.

“Whilst dealing with coronavirus is the main priority, councillors are unanimous in their ambition to combat the effects of climate change and continue to support action that needs to be taken, as set out in their Action Programme.”

They also added that although they “regret that this approach has to be taken, they have to act lawfully and respect the challenges faced by the nation at the moment”.

