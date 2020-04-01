Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls for a freeze on carbon tax during Covid-19 crisis

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has called on governments across Canada to postpone any planned tax hikes for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, including the scheduled increase in the federal carbon tax today.

The CTF suggests various taxes, including the federal carbon tax, are also scheduled to rise on 1st April and should be postponed and calls on the Canadian Government to ‘minimise the tax burden’.

Aaron Wudrick, CTF Federal Director, said: “This is an unprecedented global crisis and the immediate focus of governments is ensuring the health and safety of Canadians.

“With many Canadian businesses shuttered and millions of people losing income, the last thing Canadians need right now is higher taxes driving up the costs they still face. Speed is of the essence and tax relief has the clear benefit of being simple and instantaneous.”