Energy Assessors exposed to ‘significant risk of catching the coronavirus’

Energy Assessors are exposed to ‘significant risk of catching the coronavirus’ by the nature of their work.

That’s the suggestion of Ian Sturt, Vice Chair of DCHI, The Association for Energy Assessors, Green Deal Advisors and Residential Propert Surveyors, who spoke to ELN this week.

He said: “There is a drop of demand for our service, which will impact on income, but there is still some demand of the service and in order to fulfil it we have to visit properties, go around to all these buildings and in the process of doing that we are exposed to a significant risk of catching the virus.

“And obviously there is also a significant risk for an energy assessor or surveyor passing on the virus to someone else.”