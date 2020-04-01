Engie ‘working 24/7 to provide heating and cooling to NHS Nightingale’

Engie says it is working around the clock to provide heating and cooling to NHS Nightingale, a hospital being built in the ExCel Centre in London to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility will have the capacity to treat 4,000 coronavirus patients.

A spokesperson for Engie said: “Our team at ExCeL in London Docklands have been working 24/7 to put extra resilience in place within our energy centre to ensure critical heating and cooling systems remain operational for the new NHS Nightingale coronavirus treatment facility.

“We thank all of our colleagues on-site and across the business who through their efforts are supporting the requirements of frontline NHS staff in combating Covid-19 and saving lives.”