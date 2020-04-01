Fossil fuel products ‘should come with warning labels’

A group of public health experts suggest smoking-style warnings should be used on petrol stations, energy bills and air tickets in order to encourage people to choose alternatives to fossil fuels and increase demand for zero carbon renewable energy.

The scientific team has written in the British Medical Journal that these high carbon health labels could be similar to those used for tobacco products and the smoking industry.

With this measure in use, they believe that individuals’ and society’s views and behaviour would change.

Researchers said: “These warnings can change attitudes and behaviour, providing a critical contribution to effective tobacco control policy. Smoking is no longer viewed as a normal lifestyle. The labels should state clearly that continuing to burn fossil fuels worsens the climate emergency, with major projected health impacts increasing over time.

“There is an opportunity for national and local governments to implement labelling of fossil fuels in the run-up to COP26 in Glasgow and in particular for the UK Government, as the host of the COP, to show leadership, as part of a package of measures to accelerate progress on getting to net zero emissions.”