Coronavirus could facilitate a modal shift in the transport sector.

That’s the suggestion from Keith Bell, Professor of Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the University of Strathclyde, who spoke to ELN News Editor Jonny Bairstow about the effects the global pandemic is likely to have on a number of different sectors.

He noted it has revealed that for many people, it is not necessary to travel so much and said it would hopefully increase awareness about the use of other forms of mobility, such as walking, cycling and public transport. shift to other forms of transport.