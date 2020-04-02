DfT funds shipping decarbonisation study

A six-month study into the decarbonisation of shipping has been awarded funding from the Department for Transport.

An alternative solution promising ‘much lower costs’ of decarbonising international shippings has been developed by PMW Technology.

PMW Technology’s process removes 95% of the carbon dioxide from engine exhaust gases, retaining existing fuels and engine technology. The liquefied carbon dioxide would be delivered to ports for transfer to geological storage.

It says this alternative approach could cut costs ‘substantially’ while accelerating the transition to low carbon shipping.

For this study PMW Technology collaborated with the University of Chester, naval design consultancy Houlder Limited and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.