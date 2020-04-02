New recyclable board game rolls the dice for fatbergs

Isolated Britons can now entertain themselves by downloading an eco-friendly version of Snakes and Ladders.

Drain cleaning and repair specialist, Lanes for Drains has created a fully recyclable and informative board game called Pipes and Ladders.

The game aims to educate users about fatbergs and plastic pollution by use of visual aids such as drainpipes clogged with wet wipes.

Georgia Whitelegg, Sales and Marketing Administrator at Lanes for Drains, said: “I felt that by making every material recyclable, it would reinforce the importance of being eco-friendly and help our message about protecting the sewers and seas really resonate. And you don’t need to leave the house to enjoy the game!”