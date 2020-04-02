SSEN launches £350k fund to support community during pandemic

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has announced it is putting £350,000 towards helping coronavirus community by repurposing its annual Resilient Communities Fund to offer grants of up to £3,000 for projects that will specifically help vulnerable people.

Its encouraging applications for projects that will provide extra support to those who are self-isolating or ‘shielding’, such as the elderly, or those with underlying health conditions. Examples include a social delivery service, online advice centres or a befriending scheme.

SSEN says the fund is open to community councils in the north of Scotland until 30th April with the first grant awards to be issued in early May.

Colin Nicol, SSEN’s Managing Director, said: “Following positive consultation with stakeholders and independent community fund panel members, we are delighted to relaunch our Resilient Communities Fund to help fund community resilience projects that will help those most in need.

“It’s encouraging to see communities pulling together at this time and we are pleased to play a small part in that response. I’d call on all local community council, parish and town council representatives to apply for a grant where they think we can help.”