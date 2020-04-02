Wind farms provide gust of support during covid-19 crisis

Wind farm developers across Scotland pay out almost £20 million a year in community benefit payments – part of this reserve is now being used to help families deal with the covid-19 outbreak.

Community Energy Scotland has earmarked £40,000 to ‘provide emergency grants to local families who might be experiencing hardship or redundancy’.

Foundation Scotland, the organisation that administers around 60 community benefit funds, is in talks with community representatives to see how the money can help.

Development Manager at Community Energy Scotland, Jamie Adam, said: “We have now been contacted by a new volunteer action group who want to divert some of the money to provide emergency grants to local families who might be experiencing hardship or redundancy.”