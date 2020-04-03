E.ON issues €750m green bond

Despite significant market disruptions during past weeks due to Covid-19, E.ON has issued a green bond worth €750 million (£661m).

It says the green bond with a tenor of 5.5 years will fund sustainable infrastructure and energy efficiency projects.

E.ON claims also it was able to secure favourable interest terms, a coupon of 1%, as a result of a “significant investor demand leading to eight times oversubscribed orderbooks.”

The issue was carried out by an international consortium of banks.

Marc Spieker, E.ON’s CFO, said: “We very much appreciate today’s successful placement. The strong investor demand for E.ON’s bonds underpins capital market’s trust in our strategic direction and our resilient business model.”