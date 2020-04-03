Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Technology, Videos & Podcasts

‘Millions of Brits still going out to top-up on electricity despite lockdown’

Bill Bullen, CEO of Utilita Energy, spoke to ELN about this issue

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 3 April 2020
Millions of Brits are still leaving their homes to top-up on electricity, despite the coronavirus lockdown.

That’s the suggestion from Bill Bullen, the CEO of Utilita, who spoke to ELN about this issue.

He said: “We still see people going to the shops to top-up even if they have a smart meter and they don’t need to be.

“We currently see for the very first time, very dramatic reductions in these numbers, but there is still, I would say, probably 35% of our top-up customers last week that went out at the shops.”

