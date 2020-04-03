‘Millions of Brits still going out to top-up on electricity despite lockdown’

Millions of Brits are still leaving their homes to top-up on electricity, despite the coronavirus lockdown.
That’s the suggestion from Bill Bullen, the CEO of Utilita, who spoke to ELN about this issue.
He said: “We still see people going to the shops to top-up even if they have a smart meter and they don’t need to be.
“We currently see for the very first time, very dramatic reductions in these numbers, but there is still, I would say, probably 35% of our top-up customers last week that went out at the shops.”