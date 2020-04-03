Minesto secures permits for Faroe Islands’ tidal installations

Marine energy developer Minesto and its collaboration partner, the Faroese electric utility company SEV have been granted all necessary permits and consents for the installation of two grid-connected tidal kite systems in Faroe Islands.

The permits and consents cover two DG100 tidal kite systems which will be installed off the coast of the Faroe Islands, as the outcome of the collaboration between Minesto and SEV.

Minesto has been granted €3.5 million (£3m) funding through the EU’s EIC Accelerator and the Swedish Energy Agency for the deployment of the project and the development of the DG100 marine energy converter.