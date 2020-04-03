SSE joins pledge to support UK through the coronavirus pandemic

SSE has signed the C-19 Business Pledge to support the UK through the coronavirus pandemic and assist with recovery efforts.

The move sees the energy giant join forces with a host of other businesses from a range of sectors in signing the pledge, which aims to unite the business community by encouraging firms to support their own employees “throughout and beyond” the pandemic, to publish clear and simple advice for customers and to do what they can to help communities.

SSE says its key priority is ensuring the safe and reliable supply of electricity, in addition to supporting its workforce and wider communities.

It has already brought forward up to 10% of its annual community funds, totalling £1 million, to be available to communities in direct response to the challenges posed by Coronavirus – it has also supported vulnerable customers through the Priority Services Register and protected its staff through a range of other measures.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE Chief Executive, said: “All businesses have a responsibility to customers, employees and communities and we’re no different. We’re pleased to be able to join forces with other like-minded businesses in signing the C-19 pledge and continuing to play our part in the national fight against the virus.

“Today we’ve set out the steps we’ve taken so far, underpinned by our brilliant workforce who are responding to this unprecedented situation with commitment, professionalism and sheer hard work, to deliver reliable electricity to the country. We’ll continue to look at more ways we can play our part in the weeks and months ahead.”