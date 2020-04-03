SSEN invites Scottish generators to bid on flexible services

In pursuit of achieving a low carbon energy future, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is looking for flexibility providers on the west coast of Scotland to manage additional electricity demand.

The firm has identified five areas on the west coast which will benefit from flexible services to manage electricity demand during maintenance work or fault conditions – these are Achintee, Cassley, Dunoon, Kilmelford and Port Ann.

These areas are now live on Piclo Flex, the independent marketplace for buying and selling smart grid flexibility services – local generators can register to cater to the need for more flexibility.

They can opt in to being paid to provide power to support SSEN’s network during maintenance and faults on the network, reducing the reliance on fossil-fuel based energy generation, as well as opt-in to being paid to reduce demand depending on the needs of the grid.

Stewart Reid, Head of Future Networks at SSEN, said: “Following the success of our first CMZ contract on the Scottish islands, we are now seeking our largest flexible service request to date to support the north of Scotland’s electricity network and the UK’s wider low carbon ambitions.

“We remain committed to considering flexible options where it is more cost effective than traditional network reinforcement, providing new and exciting opportunities for local generators and communities and helping keep costs down for customers.”