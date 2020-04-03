UK councils warn of ‘wave of waste’ due to Covid-19 lockdown

District Councils’ Network (DCN) has voiced concerned that a “wave of waste” will emerge from households in the coming weeks, as families generate more waste and recycling while self-isolating.

In a statement, DCN, which represents 191 district councils in the UK, called on residents to work with their local council to manage “a perfect storm” of growing levels of rubbish coinciding with additional challenges for councils in collecting it.

In some cases, councils have closed recycling centres as part of social distancing measures to discourage non-essential travel.

Dan Humphreys, DCN Lead Member for Enhancing Quality of Life, said: “All of our public services are being overstretched as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“Councils and their contractors have plans in place to try and ensure that everyone’s bins are collected. But we would ask the public to play their part, too. Where possible we would ask residents to think twice about how much waste is put out.

“With millions safely staying at home, many producing more waste than normal and a risk that our waste collection workforce suffers staff shortages, we have to be careful and prepared to manage a potential wave of waste.”