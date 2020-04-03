US announces $22m fund to capture carbon dioxide from the air

The US Department of Energy (DoE) has announced a $22 million (£18m) grant to develop technology to capture carbon dioxide directly from the air.

The DOE’s Office of Science (SC) and Office of Fossil Energy (FE) are pitching in to fund research of materials and field testing of prototypes.

SC will provide $12 million (£9.6m), while FE will pitch in $10 million (£7.2m) for the financial year 2020.

Director of Office of Science, Dr Chris Fall, said: “Accelerating success in direct air capture of carbon dioxide would strengthen America’s energy security and open new avenues for commercial applications.

“While we’ve seen real progress in this field, both basic and applied research is needed to develop highly effective direct air capture technologies on a large scale.”