Mitsubishi to design satellite to study climate change from space

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has begun developing the Global Observing Satellite for Greenhouse gases and Water cycle (GOSAT-GW).

The project aims to enable more accurate study of climate change and global warming – it is a joint effort by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment, the National Institute for Environmental Studies and Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The satellite will observe greenhouse gases and hydro-geophysical conditions such as precipitation, sea-temperatures and sea ice to track climate change and facilitate better prevention of natural disasters.

The seven-year-long mission will be launched on 1st April 2023.