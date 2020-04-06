World’s first ‘choose your energy mix’ project announced in France

Power Ledger and ekWateur have announced a ‘world-first’ energy trading platform that could allow customers to choose their own energy mix.

The blockchain-enabled platform Vision will be rolled out to 220,000 meters across France and will allow households to purchase a preferred renewable energy along with its certificated source and origin.

Vision will also enable customers to sell excess renewable energy through a peer-to-peer trading feature.

Executive Chairman at Power Ledger, Dr Jemma Green, said: “Whether consumers want to source energy from their neighbour’s solar rooftop panels, or a wind farm in Bordeux, our platform gives consumers choice and control over their energy source.

“If the word wants to meet its Paris Climate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, then we need to start empowering every household to make the switch to clean energy. This project proves the commercial opportunities of our technology”.

The energy trading platform is set to be launched by the end of 2020.